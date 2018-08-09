10 day trips right outside of Baton Rouge

As summer comes to an end, we’re all looking for a quick get away. And if you’re looking for a quick trip inside your budget, check out some of these awesome day trips right outside of Baton Rouge.
- Avery Island: Walk through Jungle Gardens in Avery Island and admire the flowers and wildlife and see the buddhist temple and statue. While you’re stopping in Avery Island take the Tabasco Pepper Sauce Tour
- Walk through the Angola Prison Museum. This museum is free to the public and oddly enough has a great gift shop.
- Race your friends in a karting race at NOLA Motorsports
- Grab your hiking boots and head to the Tunica trails. Plus, there are waterfalls that are accessible even for beginner hikers. Yes, WATERFALLS in Louisiana.
- The Abita Mystery House is a roadside attraction in Abita Springs that used to be a vintage gas station. It now has more that 1,000 pieces of old art and is not your typical museum. Plus, make a stop on the way home at Abita Brewery.
- Use a 50% off Groupon to take a tour of Nottoway Plantation
- Experience the largest totally free-roaming wildlife preserve of its kind at Global Wildlife in Folsom, Louisiana
- Get some friends together and ride brew bus visiting breweries in Louisiana
- Two daily public tours: To-Go Cup Walking Tour and New Orleans Brewery Tour
- Sip a mint julep and tour Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, LA.
- Learn where some of your favorite movies and shows were filmed on the New Orleans Movie Tour. Honorable mentions include: Jurassic World, American Horror Story and 12 Years a Slave