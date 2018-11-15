Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

10 local restaurants with Thanksgiving menus

DIG Staff DIG Staff
6 hours ago

Not up for the ruckus and dishes of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner?

These 10 Baton Rouge Restaurants have your back this holiday.

Make a reservation today! Gobble gobble.

10 RESTAURANTS WITH THANKSGIVING MENUS & OFFERS

photo of ruth's chris steak house - baton rouge restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Baton Rouge
Find next available

At the moment, there’s no online availability within 2.5 hours of 7:00 PM. Have another time in mind?

Our chef’s traditional 3-course feast includes a soup or salad starter, hand-carved
oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and your choice of one of Ruth’s three
most popular personal sides, finished off with our dessert duo. Or enjoy a favorite from our full dinner menu.
photo of ruth's chris steak house - lafayette restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Lafayette
Hurry, we only have 3 timeslots left!
Our chef’s traditional 3-course feast includes a soup or salad starter, hand-carved
oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and your choice of one of Ruth’s three
most popular personal sides, finished off with our dessert duo. Or enjoy a favorite from our full dinner menu.
photo of texas de brazil - baton rouge restaurant
Texas de Brazil – Baton Rouge
Hurry, we only have 5 timeslots left!
Opening early at 11am and serving our dinner menu alongside holiday favorites all day long.
photo of brq restaurant restaurant
BRQ Restaurant
Find next available

At the moment, there’s no online availability within 2.5 hours of 7:00 PM. Have another time in mind?

Join BRQ for a Thanksgiving Day celebration including a specialized Thanksgiving menu for $35 per person. Turkey, ham, all the sides, fixings, dessert, and some of your regular favorites. RSVP today 11am to 4pm.
photo of fleming's steakhouse - baton rouge restaurant
Fleming’s Steakhouse – Baton Rouge
 Hurry, we only have 5 timeslots left!
Join us as we make memories – and a delicious three-course meal – from scratch. Our Thanksgiving menu features favorites like Lobster Bisque, Mixed Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast, family-style sides and sweet seasonal desserts like Apple Crisp. For steak lovers, our main dining menu will be available.
photo of vic & anthony's - lake charles restaurant
Vic & Anthony’s – Lake Charles
Booked 40 times today
Savor the Holidays
Join us for Thanksgiving for a delectable meal with friends and family
Open on Thanksgiving, November 22
photo of grotto ristorante - lake charles restaurant
Grotto Ristorante – Lake Charles
Booked 6 times today
Thanksgiving with an Italian Flare!
Join us with your family on Thanksgiving for a unique holiday tradition
Open Thursday, November 22 | 5pm – 10pm
photo of landry's seafood house - lake charles restaurant
Landry’s Seafood House – Lake Charles
Find next available

At the moment, there’s no online availability within 2.5 hours of 7:00 PM. Have another time in mind?

Give Thanks Around Our Table
Join us with friends and family for a traditional Thanksgiving meal served with all the fixings!
Open on Thursday, November 22
photo of lillie's asian cuisine - lake charles restaurant
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine – Lake Charles
Booked 3 times today
Give Thanks Around Our Table
Join us with friends and family on Thanksgiving for an unforgettable meal
Open Thursday, November 22
photo of the club at lsu union square restaurant
The Club at LSU Union Square
Find next available

At the moment, there’s no online availability within 2.5 hours of 7:00 PM. Have another time in mind?

Visit us for our Thanksgiving Buffet on November 19-21, 11am-2pm. Special Thanksgiving Buffet. Only 21.95 per person.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

You can’t spell brunch without BR

You’ve worked hard all week long and now it’s time to get down to brunchness. Here’s a few plates that have our mouth’s watering. Go out and get your brunch on! View this post on Instagram New Brasserie Brunch Menu Item...

7 days ago

november

13novallday15alldayBaton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week 2018

15nov(nov 15)7:30 pm(nov 15)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pmWhite Light Night 2018

16nov(nov 16)8:00 pm(nov 16)8:00 pmBlueprint LIVE at Creole Cabana

17nov(nov 17)9:00 am(nov 17)9:00 amBaby Steps- An Infertility Awareness Fun Run

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X