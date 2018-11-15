10 local restaurants with Thanksgiving menus

Not up for the ruckus and dishes of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner?
These 10 Baton Rouge Restaurants have your back this holiday.
Make a reservation today! Gobble gobble.
At the moment, there’s no online availability within 2.5 hours of 7:00 PM. Have another time in mind?
november
13novallday15alldayBaton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week 2018
november 13 (Tuesday) - 15 (Thursday)
LSU Campus
Nicholson Drive
15nov(nov 15)7:30 pm(nov 15)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's
Bring your trivia team to George's on Thursdays and test your knowledge and win some money!
Bring your trivia team to George's on Thursdays and test your knowledge and win some money!
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
George's O'Neal
15321 George ONeal Rd
16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pmWhite Light Night 2018
Welcome to the 21st annual Fall Art Hop. White Light Night showcases the coolest part of Baton Rouge, and the fine art, makers, and businesses that call Mid City Home.
Welcome to the 21st annual Fall Art Hop. White Light Night showcases the coolest part of Baton Rouge, and the fine art, makers, and businesses that call Mid City Home. Bring the whole family out for food, drinks, live music, and what the event is all about: ART!
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mid City Art and Cultural District
16nov(nov 16)8:00 pm(nov 16)8:00 pmBlueprint LIVE at Creole Cabana
(Friday) 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Creole Cabana
7477 Burbank Dr
17nov(nov 17)9:00 am(nov 17)9:00 amBaby Steps- An Infertility Awareness Fun Run
Baby Steps is a community event to raise awareness for infertility. Feel alone in your struggle? Your tribe is waiting to walk with you at Baby Steps.
Baby Steps is a community event to raise awareness for infertility. Feel alone in your struggle? Your tribe is waiting to walk with you at Baby Steps.
(Saturday) 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
9039 S St Landry Ave Gonzales, LA 70737
