Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

10 LSU Newcomers likely to make an impact in 2018

James Moran James Moran
8 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

The 2017 season was one that saw LSU deploy true freshmen all over the field, with a presumed record of 17 playing in the season opener against BYU alone. That mark is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

This year’s team will again have plenty of news faces, including in some marquee positions, but those faces won’t necessarily be quite as young.

Two graduate transfers, three transfers who sat out last season, a Division II signee and a handful of true rookies figure to assume critical roles this fall. Here are the 10 most likely to make a major impact on the 2018 season.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

 

James Moran

James Moran

Associate Editor, Tiger Rag

View all posts

You may also like

Sports

Recap on LSU Football at SEC Media Day

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor   ED ORGERON: Thank you, Commissioner Sankey. It’s always great to be a part of SEC Media Day. I’m proud to have Rashard Lawrence, Devin White, Foster Moreau, three outstanding football players on...

2 weeks ago

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

july

30julalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday

30jul(jul 30)11:00 am(jul 30)11:00 amJuly Beer of the Month

30jul(jul 30)4:00 pm(jul 30)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bin 77

30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show

30jul(jul 30)7:00 pm(jul 30)7:00 pmThe *New* Monday Night Jam at The Station

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X