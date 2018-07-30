10 LSU Newcomers likely to make an impact in 2018

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The 2017 season was one that saw LSU deploy true freshmen all over the field, with a presumed record of 17 playing in the season opener against BYU alone. That mark is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

This year’s team will again have plenty of news faces, including in some marquee positions, but those faces won’t necessarily be quite as young.

Two graduate transfers, three transfers who sat out last season, a Division II signee and a handful of true rookies figure to assume critical roles this fall. Here are the 10 most likely to make a major impact on the 2018 season.

Image: Tiger Rag