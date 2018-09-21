Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

10 spots to cheer on the Tigers this weekend

Interns
7 mins ago

No tickets? No problem! Check out some of these locations to catch all the action of the game without having to sweat your way through it. Plus, ALCOHOL.

Creole Cabana

  • $3 Fireball shots
  • $4 rumple shots
  • $5 Jameson shots
  • 22oz purple cups

Bengal Taproom

  • $12 bbq
  • $2 hotdogs
  • $10 wings
  • $2.50 fireball, rumple, Jäger, Goldschlager shots
  • $3 domestics
  • $6 Barneys
  • $7 Tiger Teas

The Rum House

  • $3 select drafts
  • $6 specialty drinks
  • $15 domestic bucket, $18 imports
  • $3 tacos

Phil’s Oyster Bar

  • $16 Bud Light aluminum buckets
  • $3 Tin Roof Bayou Bengal Cans
  • Wing special

Overpass Merchant

  • $5 corndog and PBR
  • $5 can spritzers

BRQ

  • $6 mix drinks
  • $7 craft cocktails
  • $6 house wines
  • 50% off drafts

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar

  • Half off specialty drinks and draft beers
  • $12 domestic buckets

Varsity Theatre
Specials start at 5:30 p.m.

  • $1 Shots
  • $3 House Wine
  • $3 Coors Banquet
  • $3 Mystery Beer
  • $3.50 Pabst Blue Ribbon
  • $3.50 Miller High Life
  • $6 Double Wells
  • $10 special — unlimited draft beer from LSU Kickoff until end of game
    • Coors Banquet
    • Dos Equis
    • Shiner Bock

Caliente Mexican Craving

  • 2-for-1 margarita gallons
  • Free shots when LSU scores

The Velvet Cactus

  • Bottomless queso during game (with a purchase of $25)
  • 2-for-1 margaritas

Geaux Tigers!

 

Comments

You may also like

LSU

15 LSU patents recognized at Inventorship Showcase

List includes patents for longer cell battery life, curing disease in horses, improving cancer treatment and much more. This week LSU celebrates 15 patent recipients. In addition, The Excellence in Innovation Award will also be presented to the E. J...

5 months ago

Click to win burgers + beer!

DIG's Burger & Beer Week

september

21sep(sep 21)4:00 pm(sep 21)4:00 pmAscension Hot Air Balloon Festival

21sep(sep 21)9:00 pmDylan Scott

22sep(sep 22)8:00 am(sep 22)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

22sep(sep 22)10:00 am(sep 22)10:00 amGuacamole and Gift Cards

24sepalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X