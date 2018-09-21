10 spots to cheer on the Tigers this weekend

No tickets? No problem! Check out some of these locations to catch all the action of the game without having to sweat your way through it. Plus, ALCOHOL.
Creole Cabana
- $3 Fireball shots
- $4 rumple shots
- $5 Jameson shots
- 22oz purple cups
Bengal Taproom
- $12 bbq
- $2 hotdogs
- $10 wings
- $2.50 fireball, rumple, Jäger, Goldschlager shots
- $3 domestics
- $6 Barneys
- $7 Tiger Teas
The Rum House
- $3 select drafts
- $6 specialty drinks
- $15 domestic bucket, $18 imports
- $3 tacos
Phil’s Oyster Bar
- $16 Bud Light aluminum buckets
- $3 Tin Roof Bayou Bengal Cans
- Wing special
Overpass Merchant
- $5 corndog and PBR
- $5 can spritzers
BRQ
- $6 mix drinks
- $7 craft cocktails
- $6 house wines
- 50% off drafts
Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
- Half off specialty drinks and draft beers
- $12 domestic buckets
Varsity Theatre
Specials start at 5:30 p.m.
- $1 Shots
- $3 House Wine
- $3 Coors Banquet
- $3 Mystery Beer
- $3.50 Pabst Blue Ribbon
- $3.50 Miller High Life
- $6 Double Wells
- $10 special — unlimited draft beer from LSU Kickoff until end of game
- Coors Banquet
- Dos Equis
- Shiner Bock
Caliente Mexican Craving
- 2-for-1 margarita gallons
- Free shots when LSU scores
The Velvet Cactus
- Bottomless queso during game (with a purchase of $25)
- 2-for-1 margaritas
Geaux Tigers!