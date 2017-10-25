Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

10 things to do Wednesday

Russell Jones
8 hours ago

If there’s one thing we like, it’s alliteration, and Halloween gives us plenty of directions to go in.

Wicked Wednesday? Spooky Saturday? Fearful Friday? We could go all day.

There’s also a lot of ways to get your spook on in Baton Rouge tonight, or get a break from the bats-and-pumpkins crowd if you want to.

All Week

  • Burger and Beer Week – Not only are there tasty $6 specials available at more than 40 participating restaurants around BR this week, you can also give back to the Companion Animal Alliance by posting pics of your burger and tagging them #eatBR on Instagram! Be sure to check out Bistro Byronz tonight, where CAA will be hanging with their adoptable doggos and enjoying the Avocaod Smash Burger.
  • Fantasy Feast – Dig and the 1031 Consortium are partnering to scare up some Halloween goodies before the big day. Check out the specials at participating restaurants, and 10 percent of your meal goes to fund the 1031 Consortium’s work providing a safe and fun Halloween for Baton Rouge kids.

TONIGHT

Image: Little Wars / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Batch 13’s tricksy menu for Fantasy Feast

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you: Halloween’s almost here, and Dig is joining with the 1031 Consortium to bring you a week full of ghoulish goings-on with the Fifolet Festival. Will you feed your beast with the Fantasy Feasts...

1 day ago

october

01octallday31alldayTin Roof Month @ Burgersmith

23octallday26alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

23oct(oct 23)12:00 pm28(oct 28)12:00 pmBurger & Beer Week 2017

23oct(oct 23)4:00 pm27(oct 27)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

23oct(oct 23)4:00 pm27(oct 27)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X