10 things to do Wednesday

If there’s one thing we like, it’s alliteration, and Halloween gives us plenty of directions to go in.

Wicked Wednesday? Spooky Saturday? Fearful Friday? We could go all day.

There’s also a lot of ways to get your spook on in Baton Rouge tonight, or get a break from the bats-and-pumpkins crowd if you want to.

All Week

Burger and Beer Week – Not only are there tasty $6 specials available at more than 40 participating restaurants around BR this week, you can also give back to the Companion Animal Alliance by posting pics of your burger and tagging them #eatBR on Instagram! Be sure to check out Bistro Byronz tonight, where CAA will be hanging with their adoptable doggos and enjoying the Avocaod Smash Burger.

Fantasy Feast – Dig and the 1031 Consortium are partnering to scare up some Halloween goodies before the big day. Check out the specials at participating restaurants, and 10 percent of your meal goes to fund the 1031 Consortium’s work providing a safe and fun Halloween for Baton Rouge kids.

TONIGHT

Image: Little Wars / Facebook