11 places to be Thursday

Movies & Music on the Lawn (presented by Whole Foods Market Baton Rouge), will once again pair up iconic silent films with the best local, contemporary bands in our area. Each band will perform a never-before-heard score, live, while the film is projected on a huge inflatable outdoor screen on the lawn behind the gallery.

Check out this week’s screening of ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’ (1920) with a live score from Thou! The screenings, which take place inside BREC‘s beautiful and historic City Park, begin at 8 p.m. (or sundown – whichever comes last) and the $7 price of admission includes free bottomless popcorn. Buy tickets here!