11 places to be Thursday

Thursday, Sept. 27
- Rock N’ Rowe – Songwriters Night with Blake Breaux, Caleb Paul and Perry Forest, 6 p.m.
- Latin Music Night – RadioBar with DJ Guatecun, 9 p.m.
- Brother’s Bear – The Parlor, also featuring Motel Radio, Elsah, and Denton Hatcher, 6 p.m.
- Jorge Luis Zamora – Cuban solo guitar artist at LSU School of Music, 7:30 p.m.
- To Kill A Mockingbird – Theatre Baton Rouge, 7:30 p.m.
- The Queer Kickback Series – From BlackGirlMasculine at the Goodwood Branch Library, 7 p.m.
- Will & Grace Premiere party – George’s Place, 7 p.m.
- Trivial Objections – Hartley/Vey Theatres at the Shaw Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.
- Pub Theology, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – The Londoner, 6 p.m.
- Fall Cocktail Release Party – City Pork Brasserie and Bar, 6 p.m.
- Knock Knock Food Block – Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 4 p.m.
Image: Jorge Zamora / LSU School of Music