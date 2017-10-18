11 things to do Wednesday

We’re ready to spike this week and move onto the weekend. Maybe a stretch would do us some good, or maybe a walk – we are a little thirsty. Either way, we can’t stop humming this song that’s in our head, and need to get it out somehow.
Here’s a few ways you can Wednesday away your evening too:
EVENTS
- LSU Volleyball vs Ole Miss – 7 p.m., Pete Maravich Center
- Yoga On Tap: Komen Foundation Fundraiser – 6 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company
FOOD & DRINK
- Wine Walk Wednesday – 5:30 p.m., starting at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar
- $6 Burger Night – The Station Sports Bar & Grill
MUSIC
- Paul Thorn – 8 p.m., Red Dragon Listening Room
- 16 bucks – 9 p.m., Uncle Earl’s Bar
- Mike Hogan on the Patio – 7 p.m., Ice House Bar & Grill
- Erik James – 7 p.m., La Carretta on Government
- Joshua Magee – 7 p.m., Bottle & Tap
- Jake Gunter – 6 p.m., Lava Cantina downtown
KARAOKE
- Karaoke Trap – 9 p.m., Spanish Moon
- Ladies Night Karaoke – Lava Cantina at Perkins Rowe