11 ways to make it through Wednesday

Join us on September 21 @5 for the Hunks in Heels Happy Hour at Blend Baton Rouge! A percentage of the night’s proceeds will go to Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response Center. Drink specials and (as always), delicious snacks abound!

If you’re intending to make a meal of it by enjoying something offered on their full menu, reservations are HIGHLY recommended and appreciated using the Open Table app.

If you can’t make it to out to the Happy Hour, you can still contribute to the Hunks in Heels campaign at:https://www.crowdrise.com/ purple-pumps-for-a-purpose.