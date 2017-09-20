Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

11 ways to make it through Wednesday

Russell Jones
4 hours ago

Get over your midweek hump with wine, yoga, or even a symphonic evening. We have the hookup, and be sure to bookmark our Lineup calendar for more happenings throughout the week.

Wine And Beer

  • Ice House Bar & Grill hosts their Wine and Whiskey Wednesday tonight, featuring live music from Mike Hogan out on the patio.
  • The Wine Walk Wednesdays group will start their weekly networking crawl downtown at the Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar before moving on to other venues – $10 gets you a bracelet to join in.
  • Cane Land Distillery will also launch its brand of spirits into local bars and stores this week with a party at RadioBar tonight, featuring samples and prizes for patrons.
  • Twine Market and Deli has a rosé tasting and charcuterie night with several vintages – check out the event for ticket information before making plans,

Move Out

  • Yoga On Tap is back tonight at Tin Roof Brewing with Airseekers owner Jamie Ray guiding participants through partner and acro yoga moves.
  • The International Cultural Center continues their Let’s Dance exercise classes with Bollywood lessons starting at 6:30 p.m.

Listen Up

  • The LSU Symphony Orchestra performs tonight under the direction of Maestro Carlos Riazuelo. This is the orchestra’s first concert of the 2017-2018 season, “Women in Music.”
  • Lava Cantina hosts their Ladies Night with live music by Justin McCain starting at 6 p.m.
  • Pop n’ The Callers is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. over at Bottle & Tap on Coursey Boulevard.
  • The Wednesday night Jam Session at Ruffin’s Downtown Daiquiri Lounge is set for 9 p.m.
  • Karaoke Trap continues at Spanish Moon with doors open at 9 p.m. and a $5 cover charge.

Image: LSU Symphony / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

6 ways to enjoy Tuesday

Karaoke and live music lead the way, with taco cats and poetry slams close behind. Happy Taco Tuesday, everyone! LIVE MUSIC Tonight at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theater, The Accidentals will take the stage along with Brother’s Bear. Self...

1 day ago

september

20sep(sep 20)5:30 pm(sep 20)5:30 pmRosé Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board

20sep(sep 20)6:00 pm(sep 20)6:00 pmCane Land Mid City Launch

21sep(sep 21)5:00 pm(sep 21)5:00 pmHunks in Heels Happy Hour at Blend

21sep(sep 21)6:00 pm(sep 21)6:00 pmBill Murray's Birthday Bash

21sep(sep 21)7:00 pm(sep 21)7:00 pmBUST Breast Cancer Bra Art Fundrasier

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X