11 ways to make it through Wednesday

Get over your midweek hump with wine, yoga, or even a symphonic evening. We have the hookup, and be sure to bookmark our Lineup calendar for more happenings throughout the week.
Wine And Beer
- Ice House Bar & Grill hosts their Wine and Whiskey Wednesday tonight, featuring live music from Mike Hogan out on the patio.
- The Wine Walk Wednesdays group will start their weekly networking crawl downtown at the Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar before moving on to other venues – $10 gets you a bracelet to join in.
- Cane Land Distillery will also launch its brand of spirits into local bars and stores this week with a party at RadioBar tonight, featuring samples and prizes for patrons.
- Twine Market and Deli has a rosé tasting and charcuterie night with several vintages – check out the event for ticket information before making plans,
Move Out
- Yoga On Tap is back tonight at Tin Roof Brewing with Airseekers owner Jamie Ray guiding participants through partner and acro yoga moves.
- The International Cultural Center continues their Let’s Dance exercise classes with Bollywood lessons starting at 6:30 p.m.
Listen Up
- The LSU Symphony Orchestra performs tonight under the direction of Maestro Carlos Riazuelo. This is the orchestra’s first concert of the 2017-2018 season, “Women in Music.”
- Lava Cantina hosts their Ladies Night with live music by Justin McCain starting at 6 p.m.
- Pop n’ The Callers is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. over at Bottle & Tap on Coursey Boulevard.
- The Wednesday night Jam Session at Ruffin’s Downtown Daiquiri Lounge is set for 9 p.m.
- Karaoke Trap continues at Spanish Moon with doors open at 9 p.m. and a $5 cover charge.
Image: LSU Symphony / Facebook