12 stages to groove at tonight

Live music is the tune for Thursday night. Whether it’s a restaurant patio, outdoor stage, or classical concert hall, we have you covered.
- Royal Teeth with Special Guests Motel Radio and Merci Raines – Varsity Theatre, 8 p.m.
- The Peggy Polk Quartet – Gino’s Restaurant, 8 p.m.
- Ship of Fools – LSU Museum of Art, 6 p.m.
- Yung-chiao Wen, Double Bass & Michael Gurt, Piano – LSU School of Music, 7:30 p.m.
- Violinist Shaun Ward – Dine and Unwind at King’s Bar & Bistro, Hotel Indigo, 7 p.m.
- Toby Tomplay and Michael Brandt – Lava Cantina Downtown Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (after the LSU game)
- Krewe del Sol / Quarx / The Good Dudes – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Chris LeBlanc Acoustic – Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
- Mr. Eric Stelly – La Carreta Bluebonnet, 6 p.m.
- Beauty & The Beard – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 7 p.m.
- The V-Tones – Rock N’ Rowe at Perkins Rowe, 6 p.m.
- Matt Kayda – Spanky’s Daiquiri’s – Sherwood, 9 p.m.