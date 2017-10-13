13 things to do on Friday the 13th

Triskadekaphobia is fear or avoidance of the number 13. Anyone with a healthy case of that should consider passing on a trip to The 13th Gate on Friday the 13th followed by a Jason Voorhees movie marathon.
Actually… that sounds pretty awesome.
Food and Drink
- All-You-Can-Eat Ribs – City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Distillery Tour – Baton Rouge Distilling, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Food Truck Roundup – Tin Roof Brewing, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eat, Drink, and Paint – Barcadia, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Don Juan Spirits Grand Opening – Towne Centre, 4 p.m.
Music
- Pacifico – Rock, Driftwood Cask & Barrel, 9 p.m.
- Clay Parker and Jodi James, with Matthew McNeal – Electric Americana, MidCity Ballroom, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- About Last Night – Party music, Cadillac Cafe, 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Burris + Rag-A-Muffin – Ragtime and jazz-rock, Spanish Moon, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- MiM0SA – Electronica, City Bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Family Night
- ‘Hocus Pocus’ – EBR Parish Library on Goodwood, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Swamp Haunted Hikes – BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 6 p.m.
- TBR Costume Sale – Theatre Baton Rouge, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.