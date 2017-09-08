The fall weather is starting to move into south Louisiana, which is perfect because there are a lot of things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend.

LSU has its first home game Saturday night and tailgating all day leading up to it. A number of brunch and restaurant benefits are also happening through Sunday. There are also several outdoor music and movie opportunities to take advantage of the clear, cool evenings.

Here’s what we like from the weekend calendar:

Friday

Texas Flood Relief from Magpie Cafe – Commerce Building rooftop, 6:30 p.m.

Distillery Tour – Baton Rouge Distilling, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Julie Crews: “The Everyday” – FW Gallery, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CI Group Artist Meet and Greet – Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council, 5 p.m.

“The Dark Crystal” Movie Night – BREC’s Independence Park Theatre, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gal Holiday And The Honky Tonk Revue – Driftwood Cask & Barrel, 8 p.m.

Bee Nice Music Presents: The Remnants – 4205 Capital Heights Ave., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Spoof Night! with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Manship Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

LSU vs Chattanooga – Tiger Stadium, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Planetarium Family Hour and Stargazing – Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 10 a.m.

Art Night at The Smiling Dog – 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday

Brunch in Heels – Multiple BR restaurants

Boozie Brunch – Cane Land Distilling Company, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pets N’ Paddling – BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Image: BREC Outdoor Adventure

