Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) recently announced that the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) will be awarded a $15 million federal grant through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) – the second largest AIP grant awarded nationwide.



“This is a big win for travelers in the Capital Region, for BTR and for South Louisiana,” said Graves. “We’re viewing this as a deposit and part of our broader, ongoing efforts to help make BTR the airport that Louisiana’s capital city deserves.” Graves is also working to secure a second funding source for the airport later this year.

Graves has advocated in Washington for BTR enhancements, pushing to help improve services and flight options for Capital Region travelers. He initiated multiple meetings with the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell in support of BTR’s application. These new federal dollars will help pay for runway , safety and other development projects included in BTR’s Master Plan, accelerate the airport’s growth and ensure the its long-term economic sustainability.

“We are excited about the FAA’s decision to grant this supplemental funding award. As Ranking Member of the House Aviation Subcommittee, Representative Garret Graves continues to work and advocate on behalf of our industry. We are grateful to Representative Graves and the Louisiana delegation for their support of this project and our efforts to obtain funding,” said Mike Edwards, BTR’s Aviation Director. “The project will establish a standard Runway Safety Area and Runway Protection Zone for Runway 13-31, while also improving overall airport operations. As the airport continues to grow and develop, the community and surrounding area will be provided unique opportunities to do the same.”











