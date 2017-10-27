15 places to celebrate Friday

It’s a particularly freaky Friday, this pre-Halloween weekend. There are lots of places to have a good fright, a good drink, and a good time. We’ve pulled these in particular out for your consideration, and you can always keep an eye on our Lineup calendar for more things to do.
HALLOWEEN
- Necropolis 13 – The 13th Gate
- Knock Knock Boo’s There Children’s Events – Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 5:30 p.m.
- BREC-A-Boo – BREC Forest Community Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., evening events cancelled due to weather
- Swamp Haunted Hikes – BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 6 p.m.
MUSIC
- Seaux LA Presents Costumes and Tunes – Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop, 7 p.m.
- 80’s Night Dance Party and Halloween Ball – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Mega Halloween Party with Carbon Copy Band – Superior Grill, 6:30 p.m.
FOOD AND DRINK
- Boos and Brews – Tin Roof Brewing Co., 4 p.m.
- Zombie Pub Crawl – Bar 102, Belle of Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
- 37th Annual Halloween Party – The Texas Club, 8:30 p.m.
- Pelican House Halloween Party – Pelican House Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
EVENTS
- LSU Volleyball vs Kentucky – Pete Maravich Center, 6 p.m.
- Trivial Objections Halloween Special – Manship Theaters, 8 p.m.
- Pechakucha Night Vol VI – MidCity Ballroom, 6 p.m.
- PitchBR at FifoCon 2017 – Belle of Baton Rouge, 4:30 p.m.