More than a hundred whiskey barrels are headed to Baton Rouge the old fashioned way.

Thousands of gallons of whiskey are coming to Cane Land Distilling Co. from Kentucky by barge, The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports via the Associated Press. The whiskey has been in Kentucky at O.Z. Tyler Distillery since September, and when it comes to Baton Rouge, it will be put in French cognac barrels for finishing.

“Many distilleries outsource their spirits and create wild tales of their origins,” Tharp said, according to the AP. “We wanted to be completely transparent while paying tribute to the historic path in which spirits were once transported as far back as the 1800s.”

