Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

2017 Holiday Cocktail Competition winners

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

DIG Baton Rouge’s annual Holiday Cocktail competition pitted some of the coolest and craziest mixologists on the Capital City’s scene against each other, and produced some amazing results.

The competition at the Marriott Hotel was hosted by celebrity chef Jay Ducote, with guests sampling cocktails from 28 contestants and voting for their favorite. Judges from local bartender guilds also picked a winner based on creativity, appearance, presentation and taste. The two groups also combined to pick an overall winner.

Republic National Distributing Company provided the alcohol, and guests also got a chance to make some memories with the Eye Wander Photobooth before the winners were announced.

Here are your 2017 Holiday Cocktail Competition Winners:

  • Fan Favorite – Superior Grill’s “The Highlander”
  • Judge’s Favorite – The Pelican House’s “Bloody Carrie”
  • Overall Winner – Capital City Grill’s “Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice”
A big DIG thank you goes out to all the participating bartenders and those who helped us put on a great event!

