Want to see your wedding featured in DIG?

Epic. Beautiful. Unique.

Do these words describe your 2017 wedding? If so, we want to hear from you. We want to experience and highlight the best Baton Rouge weddings from 2017 and share them with our readers. Submit your BIG DAY for a chance to be featured in DIG!

To have your wedding featured in our April issue, please submit a short description, contact information, and a few photos with photographer information to [email protected] Subject line: 2018 Weddings

The bride and/or groom must currently reside in Baton Rouge, be from Baton Rouge, or the wedding took place in Baton Rouge.