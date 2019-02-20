2019 Baton Rouge Blues Fest hosts Mavis Staples and more

Honoring the swamp blues tradition that sprung forth from the capital city, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation has announced the lineup for the annual Baton Rouge Blues Fest.

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is one of the oldest blues festivals in America, and was first held on the campus of Southern University in 1981. Past performers have included the likes of Charlie Musselwhite and legendary guitarist Buddy Guy.

Performers at this year’s festival include Mavis Staples, Henry Gray, William Bell and many more. For the full lineup of artists, visit the Blues Foundation here. The event is all-ages and free to the public.