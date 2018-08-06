Only 27 days until LSU football returns… here’s what we know so far

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

This time last year, Jerry Sullivan was an analyst who had to filter his technical expertise through other coaches who would then impart the wisdom to players. Analysts aren’t able to even speak to players about anything football related, per NCAA rules.

Now a full-fledged assistant coach, the long-time NFL wide receivers coach is spending his August drilling LSU’s large assembly of unproven-yet-talented pass catchers on the finer points of route running.

And as those receivers have found through two days of practice, Sullivan is far more concerned about proper technique than he is about the results.

Image: Tiger Rag