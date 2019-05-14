2nd Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Announces Talent Lineup

The 2nd Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is pleased to announce the talent lineup, cooking competition times and sponsors for the two-day festival! This free and family-friendly event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily, at North Boulevard Town Square, which is located at 200 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

Not only will you get to try some delicious food, the festival will also feature blues, soul and gospel music, comedy and dance, a Vendor’s Village, and a judged soul food cooking competition.

The Pioneer Award recipient for outstanding contributions to the industry is Cynthia Green of Owens Grocery & Market. Established in 1938, by her parents, it continues to be a family run business that serves breakfast and lunches six days a week! The award will be presented on Sunday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The Soul Food Cooking Competition judging will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day. Highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, categories include meats, vegetable and side dishes, breads and desserts, appetizers, and soups. Each entry will be judged by presentation, taste, and the story or history behind the dish.

Appearing on The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Galvez Crest Plaza Stage, here is your official musical lineup:



Saturday, May 25: *

10:00 – DJ “Teddy” Lloyd Johnson (Opening Remarks)

10:45-11:00 – ‘Nspire (Spoken Word)

11:15-11:30 – Lee Tyme (Blues Rapper)

11:45-12:00 – Leon Hitchens (Blues/Comedy)

12:15-12:30 – Wyanda Paul (Gospel/Jazz)

12:45-1:00 – Larry “LZ” Dillon (Singer/Songwriter)

1:15-1:45 – Champagne (R&B/ Soul)

2:00-2:15 – Eric Dixon (Gospel)

2:20-2:30 – Eddie Cool (Comic)

2:45-3:15 – Soul & Parliament (Soul/R&B)

3:30-4:00 – Determined (Gospel)

4:15-4:30 – Xavier (Hip Hop)

4:45-5:00 – Winner Announcements/Soul Food Cooking

5:05-5:20 – Ms. Jess (R&B/Christian)

5:25-5:35 – African Queen Z’s Dance Troupe

5:40-6:10 – Henry Turner, Jr. (Blues/Soul/Funk/Reggae)

6:25-6:55 – Proph3t (World)

7:00-7:15 – Xavie Shorts (R&B)

7:30-7:45 – Calandra Gantt (Gospel)

Sunday, May 26: *

10:00 – DJ “Teddy” Lloyd Johnson (Opening Remarks)

10:30-11:00 – Pioneer Award – Cynthia Green, Owens Grocery Store

11:15-11:30 – Eric Dixon (Gospel)

11:35-11:50 – Christian Cordan (R&B)

12:00-12:30 – Ivory (Gospel)

12:45-1:00 – Uncle Chess (Soul/R&B)

1:10-1:25 – Nspire (Spoken Word)

1:30-2:00 – Mr. Bow Bow Bow (R&B Soul)

2:15-2:45 – Vendi (Christian Contemp)

3:00-3:15 – Winner Announcements/Soul Food Cooking and Eddie Cool

3:20-3:35 – Neva Ford Nation (Christian/Gospel)

3:45-4:15 – Lillie Lewis (Gospel/Jazz)

4:30-5:00 – Henry Turner, Jr. (Blues/Soul/Funk/Reggae)

5:15-5:45 – SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie (Blues)

6:00-6:30 – Clarence “Pie Man” Williams & the Rouge Band (R&B/Soul)

6:45-7:15 – Kenny Neal (Blues)

Now that you see what’s in store, grab a lawn chair and the gang for an event downtown that will leave your taste and earbuds satisfied! More information for the festival, including how you can enter the cooking competition, can be found here or call 225-802-9681.

*Lineup Subject to Change. All Times Approximate.



