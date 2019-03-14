2nd Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Announced

The 2nd Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26 at North Boulevard Town Square from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. The family friendly event is free to the public and features blues, soul and gospel music on two stages, a Vendor’s Village and a judged soul food cooking competition. It will be a lawn seating event so be sure to bring your chairs!

Headliners, to date, are award-winning American blues man Kenny Neal and the blues, soul, funk reggae band Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor.

The Soul Food Cooking Competition – highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida include meats, vegetable and side dishes, breads and desserts, appetizers and soups. Criteria includes presentation, taste, and the story or history behind each dish. Ten entrants in each category will be pre-selected by the Soul Food screening committee.

So get ready for two days of great food from Louisiana and its surrounding southern neighbors, incredible music and fun next to the Old State Capitol at the 2nd Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival! More information for this event can be found here.