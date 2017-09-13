3 ways to get moving Wednesday

Get your rear in gear with some friends tonight, and maybe enjoy a pint or two in the process.
There are several opportunities in the Red Stick for yoga or dance instruction going on Wednesday night. All you need is a mat, water, and some comfy clothes.
- A free class is on the offer from Yogalates II South, starting at 7:15 p.m. The beginner-level class will feature instruction from expert April Hill and cover all the things Yogalates has to offer.
- The Red Stick Peacemakers are also offering a Yoga On Tap event at Tin Roof Brewing starting at 6 p.m. All levels of instruction will be available, and afterward you can grab a drink inside the brewery.
- At the International Cultural Center, a Bollywood dancing class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The class is free, and open to all ages according to the ICC. Check out the moves you’ll be practicing in the video!
Hi all, here is the last class video. Please join us this Wednesday 6.30pm . See y'all
Posted by International Cultural Center – ICC at LSU on Sunday, September 10, 2017
Top Image: Yoga On Tap / Facebook