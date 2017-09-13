3 ways to get moving Wednesday

Get your rear in gear with some friends tonight, and maybe enjoy a pint or two in the process.

There are several opportunities in the Red Stick for yoga or dance instruction going on Wednesday night. All you need is a mat, water, and some comfy clothes.

A free class is on the offer from Yogalates II South, starting at 7:15 p.m. The beginner-level class will feature instruction from expert April Hill and cover all the things Yogalates has to offer.

The Red Stick Peacemakers are also offering a Yoga On Tap event at Tin Roof Brewing starting at 6 p.m. All levels of instruction will be available, and afterward you can grab a drink inside the brewery.

At the International Cultural Center, a Bollywood dancing class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The class is free, and open to all ages according to the ICC. Check out the moves you'll be practicing in the video!

Lets dance – Bollywood Hi all, here is the last class video. Please join us this Wednesday 6.30pm . See y'all Posted by International Cultural Center – ICC at LSU on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Top Image: Yoga On Tap / Facebook