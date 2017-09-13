Dig Baton Rouge
3 ways to get moving Wednesday

Russell Jones
3 hours ago

Get your rear in gear with some friends tonight, and maybe enjoy a pint or two in the process.

There are several opportunities in the Red Stick for yoga or dance instruction going on Wednesday night. All you need is a mat, water, and some comfy clothes.

  • A free class is on the offer from Yogalates II South, starting at 7:15 p.m. The beginner-level class will feature instruction from expert April Hill and cover all the things Yogalates has to offer.
  • The Red Stick Peacemakers are also offering a Yoga On Tap event at Tin Roof Brewing starting at 6 p.m. All levels of instruction will be available, and afterward you can grab a drink inside the brewery.
  • At the International Cultural Center, a Bollywood dancing class is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The class is free, and open to all ages according to the ICC. Check out the moves you’ll be practicing in the video!

