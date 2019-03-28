3rd Annual Activate Tech Conference to be Held in April

Activate Conference announced plans for its 3rd Annual Activate Conference to be held April 4-6 at the Louisiana Tech Park, on Florida Boulevard, in Baton Rouge.

The conference will feature web developers, designers and entrepreneurs working in the hottest technologies, including everything from CSS Grid to pitching Tech Startups and more. Networking and relationship building opportunities will also be one of the top priorities during the conference.

The Hackathon has officially started today! This week-long Hackathon means participants can start work at their home, office or classroom. They will compete as teams using The City of Baton Rouge Open Data Portal to develop solutions that improve Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. The prize for the winning student team is a cash scholarship. Professional teams will compete for other, soon-to-be-announced prizes.

The conference will feature professionals from top companies like Microsoft and Google as well as several local companies. Activate Conference speakers will dive deeply into vertical market topics by providing intensive presentations on skill building that will also include self-promotion and branding. The conference will feature several tech companies with a demonstrated interest in empowering locals in the area in studying and promoting technology.

The 3-Day Pass registration price is $25 for professionals and free for high schools students and college students with ID. If you would like to register follow the link here.