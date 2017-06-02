5 Awesome early summer festivals
June 9
FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP
Tin Roof Brewing Co.
5 p.m.
Made possible by Tin Roof and My House Social, this food truck round up will bring a bunch of local food trucks to one place. Cupcake Allie, Taco de Paco, Old School Eats and more are sure to fill you up.
June 10
IWE FESTIVAL
Bluff of Southern University
12 p.m.
This free festival is the work of Councilwoman Erika L. Green and will celebrate urban culture in Baton Rouge through literacy. Featured authors at the event include Brian W. Smith, Donney Rose, Don and LaKeisha Carey and Joy Williams.
June 17
BATON ROUGE PRIDE FESTIVAL
Raising Cane’s River Center
1 p.m.
Now in its 11th year, the Baton Rouge Pride Festival features a community resource fair, entertainment, STI/AIDS testing and more.
June 17
GARDEN FEST
LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
7:30 a.m.
This festival is fun for all ages. It will serve up morning omelets, Bloody Marys (for the adults), snowballs and more scrumptious eats. In addition, the festival will feature hayrides, water slides and vegetable tastings.
July 4
THE FUNK OF JULY
Spanish Moon
8 p.m.
Local bands Captain Green, Alabaster Stag and Lemon Stevies will descend upon the stage at Spanish Moon to celebrate Independence Day this year. Need more convincing? Ladies drink free from 9 – 10 p.m.
BONUS FESTIVAL:
July 8
TOAST UNDER THE OAKS
Nottoway Plantation
5 p.m.
Try out a bunch of beer and food at this festival driving distance from Baton Rouge.