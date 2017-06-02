FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP

IWE FESTIVAL

Tin Roof Brewing Co.5 p.m.Made possible by Tin Roof and My House Social, this food truck round up will bring a bunch of local food trucks to one place. Cupcake Allie, Taco de Paco, Old School Eats and more are sure to fill you up.Bluff of Southern University12 p.m.

This free festival is the work of Councilwoman Erika L. Green and will celebrate urban culture in Baton Rouge through literacy. Featured authors at the event include Brian W. Smith, Donney Rose, Don and LaKeisha Carey and Joy Williams.

BATON ROUGE PRIDE FESTIVAL

GARDEN FEST

THE FUNK OF JULY

Raising Cane’s River Center1 p.m.Now in its 11th year, the Baton Rouge Pride Festival features a community resource fair, entertainment, STI/AIDS testing and more.LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens7:30 a.m.This festival is fun for all ages. It will serve up morning omelets, Bloody Marys (for the adults), snowballs and more scrumptious eats. In addition, the festival will feature hayrides, water slides and vegetable tastings.Spanish Moon8 p.m.Local bands Captain Green, Alabaster Stag and Lemon Stevies will descend upon the stage at Spanish Moon to celebrate Independence Day this year. Need more convincing? Ladies drink free from 9 – 10 p.m.

BONUS FESTIVAL:



TOAST UNDER THE OAKS

Nottoway Plantation5 p.m.Try out a bunch of beer and food at this festival driving distance from Baton Rouge.