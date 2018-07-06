Dig Baton Rouge
5 Day Trips to Take This Weekend with Groupon

  1. White Castle – Nottoway Plantation Tour: half off tours of 2 or 4 people
  2. Arnaudville – Bayou Teche Brewery: deals on flights and pint glasses and FREE brewery tours
  3. New Orleans – Seven Three Distilling Company: distillery tour and tastings with a FREE bottle of vodka
  4. New Orleans – Oak Alley Plantation: tour one of Louisiana’s most well known plantations
  5. Houston – Houston Bike Bar: 2 hour ride for up to 16 people (okay this one is a little far, but be honest, you’ve been wanting to try this)

