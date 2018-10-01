5 October events you’ll want to mark your calendar for

It’s fall y’all! And we all know that down here, that means festivals, concerts, parties- basically anything you couldn’t do when it was 95 degrees outside. Trust me, you’ll want to add these to your calendar…

Live After 5: Kick off your fall weekends with live music, delicious food and much more every Friday downtown. Check out the lineup now and plan accordingly! Oh, and did I mention it’s free?

10/31 Consortium Fifolet Halloween Festival: With Halloween themed events like a parade, a pub crawl, a pumpkin race, a scavenger hunt and so much more, this festival is SURE to get you in the Halloween mood (if you aren’t already). Check out the lineup of 15 events that you can attend!

Burger & Beer Week: A personal favorite 😏 Burger & Beer Week is just about as delicious as it sounds. Enjoy 6 days of mouthwatering $6 burgers from restaurants across Baton Rouge, Denham Springs & Prairieville. PLUS, the bars will be pouring Tin Roof specials all week long, check out eatbr.com to see participants, view burgers and WIN free stuff.

Cap City Beer Festival: We all know it doesn’t get much better than beer & puppies. Yes, that’s right, a pet-friendly beer festival is headed downtown. Sample tons of domestic, import, local and homebrew beers on October 21.

Voodoo Music + Arts Festival: Have you ever thought you would see Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, ODESZA, Third Eye Blind and Ty Dolla $ign all in the same weekend? Voodoo is one of Louisiana’s most popular music festivals and the 2018 lineup is sure not to disappoint. Trust me, this one is worth the drive. Snag your 1-day or weekend passes now!