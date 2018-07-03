5 things to do for 4th of July in Baton Rouge

Fireworks Downtown over the Mississippi: enjoy breathtaking fireworks over the mighty Mississippi. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy food and drinks from your favorite downtown bars and restaurants.

USS Kidd 4th of July Spectacular: bring your kids to enjoy free face painting, inflatables and obstacle courses with plenty of food and drink from local vendors. Take a tour of the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum and wrap up the busy day with fireworks over the Mississippi.

Fireworks Extravaganza at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel: hang by the rooftop pool and watch the fireworks down the Mississippi. Then stay for live music from The Anteeks, and of course, try your luck at the casino.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade: catch throws from tons of floats in Kenilworth. Plus, this year’s Grand Marshal is Jay Ducote!

Independence Day Berry Cobbler BBQ: sip on $4 brews from Southern Craft Brewing Co. and food from Secret Lair Taqueria. Don’t forget to try the new Blackberry Redstick Rye!