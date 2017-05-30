Tuesday

Wednesday

Spanish Moon8:30 p.m.Need a good laugh? This show, presented by NO SHOW Comedy, is sure to have you giggling. The event will be hosted by O’mar Finley and Terence Delaine.Varsity Theatre7 p.m.Remember the song “Into the Ocean?” What about “Hate Me?” These are the guys behind the songs that make you slightly nostalgic. Listen below:

Thursday

Friday

Painting and Pinot7 p.m.If you’ve ever wanted to check out Painting and Pinot, this may be the time to try it out.Varsity Theatre8 p.m.These musicians bring a soulful edge to rock songs. Listen below:

Puddle of Mudd, Saving Abel

Texas Club

9:30 p.m.

Puddle of Mudd has won several Billboard Music Awards for the song “Blurry” and was nominated for a number of others. Don’t miss your chance to see the band!

Listen below:

Photo: Puddle of Mudd by Cpl. Reece E. Lodder via Wikimedia Commons.

