5 Things to do in Baton Rouge this (rainy) week
A NOther Show
Tuesday
Spanish Moon
8:30 p.m.
Need a good laugh? This show, presented by NO SHOW Comedy, is sure to have you giggling. The event will be hosted by O’mar Finley and Terence Delaine.
Blue October
Wednesday
Varsity Theatre
7 p.m.
Remember the song “Into the Ocean?” What about “Hate Me?” These are the guys behind the songs that make you slightly nostalgic. Listen below:
Social Painting Class: Swamp Marsh
Thursday
Painting and Pinot
7 p.m.
If you’ve ever wanted to check out Painting and Pinot, this may be the time to try it out.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Friday
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
These musicians bring a soulful edge to rock songs. Listen below:
Puddle of Mudd, Saving Abel
Texas Club
9:30 p.m.
Puddle of Mudd has won several Billboard Music Awards for the song “Blurry” and was nominated for a number of others. Don’t miss your chance to see the band!
Listen below:
Photo: Puddle of Mudd by Cpl. Reece E. Lodder via Wikimedia Commons.