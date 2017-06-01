Friday

Puddle of Mudd plus Saving Abel

The Texas Club

7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to check out Puddle of Mudd, a band that’s won several awards for the song “Blurry.”

Also: St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ show at the Varsity Theatre is sold out, but you can read our Q&A with the band here.

Saturday

Peace Fest

300 S River Road

3 p.m.

Celebrate peace with acro yoga, belly dancers, live music and more at this downtown festival.

Maxwell

Raising Canes River Center

8 p.m.

See this R&B legend perform some of his best hits.

Saturday Night Fever

The Radio Bar

9 p.m.

Dust off your best ’70s outfit and get ready to boogie.

Sunday

Free First Sunday

LSU Museum of Art

1 p.m.

The LSU Museum of Art has free admission all day, so make a date and enjoy some great art.

