5 Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Friday
Puddle of Mudd plus Saving Abel
The Texas Club
7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to check out Puddle of Mudd, a band that’s won several awards for the song “Blurry.”
Also: St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ show at the Varsity Theatre is sold out, but you can read our Q&A with the band here.
Saturday
Peace Fest
300 S River Road
3 p.m.
Celebrate peace with acro yoga, belly dancers, live music and more at this downtown festival.
Maxwell
Raising Canes River Center
8 p.m.
See this R&B legend perform some of his best hits.
Saturday Night Fever
The Radio Bar
9 p.m.
Dust off your best ’70s outfit and get ready to boogie.
Sunday
Free First Sunday
LSU Museum of Art
1 p.m.
The LSU Museum of Art has free admission all day, so make a date and enjoy some great art.