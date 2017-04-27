5 Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Friday
Live After 5
Repentance Park
5 p.m.
Start your weekend with a concert from the Live After 5 series. This one features Travis Thibodaux + Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.
Saturday
Yoga on the Lawn
Mockler Beverage Company
9 a.m.
Get in your Zen with this yoga class benefitting Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
Happy’s 5000 and Beer Mile
North Boulevard & Town Square
4:30 p.m.
Experience music, art, food and exercise coming together in this annual event
Spoon
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
Take advantage of your chance to see this Austin, Texas rock band. Before you go, check out this song:
Sunday
Cinco de Mayo Fest
BREC’s Independence Community Park
1 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with authentic food, arts and crafts, and more.