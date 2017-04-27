Friday

Live After 5

Repentance Park

5 p.m.

Start your weekend with a concert from the Live After 5 series. This one features Travis Thibodaux + Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.

Saturday

Yoga on the Lawn

Mockler Beverage Company

9 a.m.

Get in your Zen with this yoga class benefitting Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Happy’s 5000 and Beer Mile

North Boulevard & Town Square

4:30 p.m.

Experience music, art, food and exercise coming together in this annual event

Spoon

Varsity Theatre

8 p.m.

Take advantage of your chance to see this Austin, Texas rock band. Before you go, check out this song:



Sunday

Cinco de Mayo Fest

BREC’s Independence Community Park

1 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with authentic food, arts and crafts, and more.

