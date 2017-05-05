5 Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Friday
Cinco Cinco Cinco
Tin Roof Brewing Company
5 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with beer, a live mariachi band and Gov’t Taco.
Saturday
Beast for a Day
Whoa Racing Company
6 a.m.
If you love fitness, this hardcore race may be for you. Are you ready to be a beast for a day?
Baton Rouge Arts Market
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
8 a.m.
Don’t miss this open-air market complete with pottery jewelry and more right next to the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
’90s Bar Crawl
Happy’s Irish Pub
2 p.m.
Dress up in your favorite ’90s gear and have the time of your life at this downtown bar crawl.
Sunday
Cinco de Mayo Fest
BREC’s Independence Community Park
1 p.m.
Still not done celebrating? Enjoy authentic food, arts and crafts and more at this event.