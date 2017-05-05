Friday

Cinco Cinco Cinco

Tin Roof Brewing Company

5 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with beer, a live mariachi band and Gov’t Taco.

Saturday

Beast for a Day

Whoa Racing Company

6 a.m.

If you love fitness, this hardcore race may be for you. Are you ready to be a beast for a day?

Baton Rouge Arts Market

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

8 a.m.

Don’t miss this open-air market complete with pottery jewelry and more right next to the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.

’90s Bar Crawl

Happy’s Irish Pub

2 p.m.

Dress up in your favorite ’90s gear and have the time of your life at this downtown bar crawl.

Sunday

Cinco de Mayo Fest

BREC’s Independence Community Park

1 p.m.

Still not done celebrating? Enjoy authentic food, arts and crafts and more at this event.

