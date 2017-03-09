5 Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend (March 10-12)
Cold War Kids
Friday
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
TEDxLSU
Saturday
LSU Student Union
1 p.m.
Mid City Makers Market
541 S Eugene Street
1 p.m.
LSU Baseball vs. Wichita State
Alex Box Stadium
6:30 p.m.
LSU takes on Wichita State this weekend at The Box. It's the final non-conference weekend before @SEC play! #AllHome pic.twitter.com/FonPAsmbF5
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 9, 2017
The Price is Right: Live
Sunday
Raising Canes River Center
7 p.m.
Top Photo: Cold War Kids by Tammy Lo.