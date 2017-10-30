5 things to do Monday

It’s Halloween Eve, so get those final touches on your costume and stock up on candy. Trick or treating is coming.
Until then, check out some football, some other football, a cooking class, some stretching for the little gourds, or catch a show at Spanish Moon.
- Lil’ Pumpkin Yoga – Yoga Path LLC, 4 p.m.
- Turkey & Sides with Iverstine Family Farms – Red Stick Spice Company, 6 p.m.
- Premier League football – Varsity Theatre, 2:30 p.m.
- Monday Night Football – Varsity Theatre, 7 p.m.
- Listener with Comrades – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
Image: Red Stick Spice Company / Facebook