This weekend is a great time to recharge after the stress of flooding threats and cancelled classes.

Here are five ways to relax, re-energize, and have an excellent Labor Day weekend in Baton Rouge.

Sept. 2

BIG River Paddle Championship – “Big River is a paddle championship race on the Mississippi River that is point to point from downtown Baton Rouge to L’auberge Casino Resort. The event will be approximately 13.1 miles on the largest river in America, the Mighty Mississippi.”

Planetarium Grand Reopening Film Festival – “Join us for a festival of some of your favorite planetarium shows while experiencing our new state-of-the-art 4K projection system. Visit lasm.org for the full lineup.”

Baton Rouge Arts Market – “The Baton Rouge Arts Market is an open air market held on the first Saturday of each month (excluding January and April) in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmer’s Market, located at 5th and Main Street from 8 AM- 12 PM. Stroll through our Baton Rouge Arts Market and find a variety of hand-made arts including: pottery, cast & blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture, hand-bound books, hand-made soaps, mixed media, hand-made garments, furniture, wood carvings, hand-painted silks, mosaics, hand-woven baskets, photography, and more!”

Sept. 3

Yoga On The Lakes – “On September 3 (rescheduled because of rain), come join a FREE 30 minute beginner level bikrim yoga class on the LSU lakes (near the LSU Ave parking lot) is taught by Megan Gabriell. Start your Sunday off right with this relaxation based class open to all levels! All you need is water and a towel or mat.”

First Free Sunday at LSU Museum of Art – “FREE admission all day on September 3! Join us for fun activities geared towards children of all ages at the LSU Museum of Art’s Pennington Family Foundation Education Gallery and check out the current exhibitions on view. ”

Free Food Sunday at RadioBar – “Dave Remmetter will be here cooking BBQ chicken, mac n’ cheese, and corn on the cob, and he’s bringing back Chelsea’s famous BBQ sauce to go with it! Be sure to get here early to get yours! ”

Image: Big River Regional

Comments