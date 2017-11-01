5 things to do on Nov. 1

Halloween is done, and there are only 364 days to the next one, but the holidays aren’t rolling on toward Thanksgiving parades yet.

Día de muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring deceased family members, continues through All Saints Day on Nov. 2. Family members create an ofrenda by placing beloved objects and offerings on an altar, and follow other traditions such as graveyard celebrations and leaving doors open to welcome in family spirits. American influences on the tradition include face painting and elaborate costumes, since it now happens in the time surrounding Halloween.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosted an ofrenda with information about the tradition this year, and Day of the Dead celebrations are going on tonight.

TONIGHT