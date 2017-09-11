Image: Only Sibling

Monday night football is here. University students have a chance to go shirt shopping and help Houston students affected by flooding. Live rock and synthpop are playing in the Red Stick.

SAINTS FOOTBALL

Any business with a screen will likely have the Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday night. Lava Cantina is serving margarita and beer specials throughout the game, while The Station Sports Bar and Grill will kick off their Customer Appreciation Night starting at 4:30 p.m. and continuing through the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers game following the Saints.

STUDENTS HELPING STUDENTS

The Backpacker is holding a weeklong sale to benefit Houston students affected by recent flooding. Ten percent of all purchases by students will go to the University of Houston Cougar Emergency Fund. The store is also selling Cajun Navy T-shirts and will give 25 percent of those purchases to the student fund.

LIVE MUSIC

The Varsity and Spanish Moon are putting on a show with Baltimore-based synthpop group Future Islands Monday night, with special guest FR/BLK/PR. Doors at the Varsity open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled for 8 p.m., and tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 after the doors open.

Also Monday night, Real Rock Club presents the New York-based group Only Sibling, along with The Oleskies, harbor, Shipwrecked, and Maintenance. Showtime is 7 p.m., with tickets costing $7.

