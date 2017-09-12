It’s karaoke night for many in Baton Rouge, along with a chance to catch some other vocalists with actual pipes. Plus a Southern vegan pop-up, and open-mic comedy in Old South Baton Rouge.

KARAOKE

It’s the night for Kings of Karaoke at the Station Sports Bar and Grill. DJ Green Geaux will play sing-along hits while the kitchen is serving food until 1 a.m. and the night’s baseball lineup plays on the big screens. Over at Bottle & Tap, the folks at Geaux Preaux Media are hosting Green Karaoke on the patio starting at 8:30 p.m.

OPERA

If you’re more interested in professional singers, consider the Drama Queens at the Manship Theater tonight. Internationally acclaimed sopranos Lisette Oropesa and Brenda Harris will open the 2017-2018 season for Opera Louisiane with their performance, with an opening night reception and champagne toast sponsored by Baker Donelson before the performance.

COMEDY

On another stage, open mic comedy is the game over at the Spanish Moon. Their weekly A NOther Show series will feature locals trying their open mic skills with no admission charge. Signups are at 8:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

VEGAN POP-UP

If you’re interested in what Southern vegan cooking looks like, check out the Magic Cafe pop-up over at Corporate Brew and Draft. Put on by Southern Nutrition Products, the vegan dishes will feature their Unicorn Protein and several gluten-free options to go with the craft brews on Corporate’s taps. The pop-up runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

