5 ways to Monday

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

Image: Comeback Kid / Facebook

Yup, it’s time again. Time to Monday.

I mean, I like to Monday with the best of them, but still. Monday’ing. It is what it is.

Here’s a few ways to get your Monday going while we add more verbs to our lexicon.

  • NO Show Comedy – The Guru, 8 p.m. “NO SHOW Comedy is coming right back in October with the hilarious Robert Segovia and Avery Moore, all the way from Austin! As always, $8 ($5 with a NO SHOW shirt) at The Guru! This is a BYOB event, bring what you like. Hosted by O’mar Finley!”
  • Premier League football – Varsity Theatre, 1:30 p.m. “LEICESTER CITY vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION – 2:00 PM. NO COVER! Full Chimes menu is available TO-GO from the front desk of The Chimes.”
  • Kids in TV – Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Acting exercises with feedback, working off scripts from popular TV shows, along with tips for auditioning. $100, register at WebTRAC.BREC.org.
  • Monthly Trivia – Hound Dogs, 8 p.m. “Weekly trivia just became monthly trivia with BIGGER prizes. There will be 3 rounds with the winners of each round winning a $40 bar tab! Yep, that’s right! Your team could win up to $120 in bar tabs in just one night! We will start at 8 rather than 9 and each team can consist of no more than 4 people, but everything else will remain the same! Trivia Teams Assemble!”
  • Comback Kid, Burn, Jesus Piece, Stone, Queensway – Spanish Moon, 7 p.m. doors and 8 p.m. show. It’s the album release for COMEBACK KID, and tickets are on sale now. $17 advance / $20 at the door.

BONUS ROUND

The latest Black Panther trailer from Marvel is inspiring. This could be the greatest thing the MCU has put on film, and that includes Cap displaying his devotion to Bucky by bicep-curling a helicopter.

This is how you Monday right.

 

Comments

