Thursday night means tacos, trucks, and tunes in Baton Rouge.

Check out these opportunities for dinner and a show around the Red Stick:

Taco Thursday pop-up – Southern Craft and Brewing

Secret Lair Taqueria will host a pop-up at Southern Craft and Brewing starting at 6 p.m. Two tacos are on the menu: “The Devil’s Backbone,” a slow-smoked brisket taco with fire-roasted pepper BBQ sauce, and a smoked tequila chicken and goat cheese taco called “Didn’t Make It To The Other Side.”

Knock Knock Food Block – Knock Knock Children’s Museum

This food truck roundup will be at the newly-opened children’s museum on Dalrymple Drive starting at 4 p.m. The museum said on its Facebook page they plan to hold a dinner event outside the museum every Thursday night in September, and they will keep the museum open until 7 p.m. In the roundup: Taco de Paco, Dat’z Italian pizza truck, Kenny’s Cajun and Creole, City Gelato, and Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts.

90’s Hip Hop Back To School Party – Radiobar

This is a combination dance party and retro fashion show flashing back to the 90’s and starting at 9 p.m. People looking for the perfect neon jacket or acid wash jeans can mention Radiobar’s event page at Time Warp to get 15 percent off their purchase. DJ Mike Larry will also spin 90’s Hip Hop and R&B for no cover charge until 2 a.m.

Chris Leblanc Project – Bottle & Tap

Live acoustic from Chris Leblanc starts at 7 p.m. at the Bottle & Tap bar. Happy hour for B&T starts at 4 p.m. and continues until 7p.m. Martinis will be $5 all night, and pulled pork sandwiches are also available for $5.95.

Invoker, Vagrants, Hey Thanks, and Sunburnt – Atomic Pop Shop

A punk rock show featuring performers from all over the South. The show runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and door opens at 7:30 p.m. with an $8 cover charge.

Dine Unwind with Violinist Shaun Ward – King’s Bar and Bistro

On the other end of the music spectrum, the Shaun Ward Xperience is putting on Dine Unwind tonight at 7 p.m. The show at the Hotel Indigo will feature Ward playing classic hits on a custom blue violin while diners enjoy King’s Bar and Bistro’s menu (RSVP required for dinner).

