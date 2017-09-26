6 stages of entertainment in BR

There’s more than karaoke and standup going on this week around Baton Rouge. Here’s the music, theatre, and more you should consider checking out Tuesday.

Marjorie Prime – LSU School of Theatre

“It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie — a jumble of disparate, fading memories — has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace. Written by Jordon Harrison and Directed by Rachel Aker.”

A NOther Show – Spanish Moon

This free, weekly open mic comedy event continues at the Spanish Moon. It’s a great opportunity for budding comic artists to air their material on a local stage. Signups start at 8 p.m., and food tonight will be by World Peace Eats.

Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam & Open Mic – Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

“Join us this week at Eclectic Truth for the open mic and poetry slam season! Each week six poets have the opportunity compete in the slam! Not interested in the slam? Still wanna express? The open mic is available for all interested performing artists. Slam has space for six competitors, open mic has space for 10 guaranteed performers.”

Tenth Mountain Division + Debris – Varsity Theatre

Hitting the streets of Austin for a little pickin'! Here's a taste of what we're bringin to Parish tonight! Doors at 8! Posted by Tenth Mountain Division on Friday, March 24, 2017

Tenth Mountain Division hails from Boulder, Colo. and brings their eclectic mix of “ski rock” alongside the duo Debris to the Varsity Theatre Tuesday night. Tickets are $7 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Karaoke – Bottle & Tap, The Station Sports Bar and Grill

Your one-two karaoke pairing, starting with the weekly Kings of Karaoke at the Station Sports Bar and Grill opening at 4:30 p.m. Bottle & Tap will keep the tunes moving at 8:30 p.m. with their karaoke night. Check out both pages for tonight’s drink specials.