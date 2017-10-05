6 things to do Thursday

Tropical what? Hurricane who? Fugeddaboudit, we have other things to do tonight than mad rushes to the store for water, bread and milk.
- Cane Land Chef’s Table – City Pork’s executive chef and Cane Land’s inspiring spirits? Sign us up. From Cane Land: “Please join us for our first Chef’s Table, “Dinner In Spain.” Cane Land is honored to welcome Chef Ryan Andre’, Executive Chef of City Pork Brasserie and 225’s Best Chef of 2017. Chef André will take us on a four course journey through Basque Country accompanied by four unique cocktail pairings from Cane Land’s unparalleled line of spirits. Dinner will be served at 7pm on October 5, 2017 in the Cane Land Barrel Room. Seating is limited, so please reserve your spots as soon as possible. See you en España.”
- Double Dry Hopped Voodoo Release Party – More of the Voodoo that they do over at Tin Roof and we love it. From Tin Roof Brewing: “You read that right, we are double dry hopping our delicious, juicy Voodoo Pale Ale. Nothing goes better with good beer than great BBQ, so Barbosa’s Barbeque & Catering is joining us to do what they do best! Join us on Thursday, October 5 to celebrate the newest addition to our specialty brews. Come grab a brew to try in-house, grab a Crowler, or FOR THE FIRST TIME grab a four-pack to take home!”
- Night Of The Living Thursday Tacos – Secret taco pop-up from the tacomancers at Secret Lair Taqueria! More tacos are popping up this week than zombies on The Walking Dead. To grab your bite… of tacos… check them out at Southern Craft Brewing Co. starting at 6 p.m.
- Cane Land Distillery Release Party – Didn’t we just have… in an earlier paragraph… oh, who cares, more Cane Land is always a good thing. Bin 77 Bistro and Side Bar at Perkins Rowe is celebrating the release of three new Cane Land rums and mixing up special cocktails, including Not Your Mama’s Eggnog and The Grapple.
- Rock The Rowe with Phat Hat – While you’re at the Rowe you can also catch Phat Hat live outside delivering soulful funk from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Just make sure you funk responsibly after having a few of those new ‘nogs from Bin 77.
- Whiskey Myers at Varsity Theatre w/ The Vegabonds – Part of their Hurry Up And Wait… Tour, Whiskey Myers will hustle up and thrill at the Varsity starting at 7 p.m. with the Vegabonds.