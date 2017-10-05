6 things to do Thursday

Get out your lederhosen, spruce up your dirndls and prepare to eat and drink German style — it’s Oktoberfest at Middendorf’s! Join us for authentic Oktoberfest experience right in the Manchac Swamp! The annual celebration returns with all the festivities, food, and fun, and don’t forget to take a tour of our German village! Check out our menu here.

Oktoberfest is set for every Wednesday and Thursday, from October 4, 2017 through November 9, 2017.