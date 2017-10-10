6 things to do Tuesday

Pop quiz: no, wait, don’t run away!! We forgot it was midterms this week! How about a joke, maybe some karaoke, and possibly a stop at the symphony to de-stress?
- A NOther Show at Spanish Moon – Tuesday night means free open mic night at Spanish Moon. Maybe now’s the time to dust off the material you’ve been telling to your friends, your family, that poor barista who just wants to get your name for your coffee…
- Karaoke at Bottle & Tap – Behind the bar: Chelsie, who’s slinging $3 PBR, $4 margs and $5 martinis. On the mic: you! Yes, you really did put your name in, it’s not a dream, now go rock that “Dancing Queen” like you always wanted to.
- Trivia Night at Pelican House – For ten points: which taproom recently upped their food game and expanded hours to bring you delicious eats along with great brew? Here’s a hint: you’re sitting in it right now. Trivia starts at 8 p.m.!
- Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic – Ec*lec*tic, adj., meaning to derive styles, ideas, or taste from a broad and diverse range of sources. See also: Eclectic Truth, a wide-open poetry slam and open mic with six poets slinging verse tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
- LSU Symphony Orchestra presents “Women in Music” – Those women include composer Mara Gibson, a visiting assistant professor of composition here for a year in Tiger Country, and international award-winner Hana Beloglavc on trombone, who has performed with the Louisiana Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony. Ladies: we salute you!
- Urban Agriculture Certification Course at Eden Park Branch Library – Grow your own food? In the city? It’s more likely than you think, according to Southern Unviersity’s AgCenter and the CEO MIND Foundation. They’re teaming up to help teach people how to create sustainable community agriculture, so grab your gloves and a notebook – class is in session!