6 ways to enjoy Tuesday

Russell Jones
14 hours ago

Karaoke and live music lead the way, with taco cats and poetry slams close behind.

Happy Taco Tuesday, everyone!

LIVE MUSIC

Tonight at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theater, The Accidentals will take the stage along with Brother’s Bear. Self-described music geeks from Michigan, The Accidentals just released their new album Odyssey in August, and the trio focuses on multi-instrumental Americana born out of the recent wave of folk-pop and folk-rock. Brother’s Bear adds to this set with their “crabfolk” style, blending indie folk and roots rock.

TACO CAT IS AN ANAGRAM

The Velvet Cactus is holding a fundraiser for Cat Haven in Baton Rouge all day Tuesday. The no-kill cat shelter will receive 10 percent of all sales today, going to help their operations and spay / neutering services.

KARAOKE

The Station Sports Bar and Grill hosts their regular Tuesday night Kings of Karaoke until 2 a.m. with DJ Green Geaux. The Bottle & Tap also has a mic to rock for their karaoke night starting at 8:30 p.m. with margarita and martini specials.

POETRY SLAM

The Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic will take the mic at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge tonight starting at 8 p.m. This weekly poetry slam will have six competing poets who want to share their voice, and an open mic with ten slots. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, but nobody will be turned away if they can’t donate.

 

