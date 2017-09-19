6 ways to enjoy Tuesday

Karaoke and live music lead the way, with taco cats and poetry slams close behind.

Happy Taco Tuesday, everyone!

LIVE MUSIC

Tonight at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theater, The Accidentals will take the stage along with Brother’s Bear. Self-described music geeks from Michigan, The Accidentals just released their new album Odyssey in August, and the trio focuses on multi-instrumental Americana born out of the recent wave of folk-pop and folk-rock. Brother’s Bear adds to this set with their “crabfolk” style, blending indie folk and roots rock.

Image: The Accidentals / Facebook

TACO CAT IS AN ANAGRAM

The Velvet Cactus is holding a fundraiser for Cat Haven in Baton Rouge all day Tuesday. The no-kill cat shelter will receive 10 percent of all sales today, going to help their operations and spay / neutering services.

KARAOKE

The Station Sports Bar and Grill hosts their regular Tuesday night Kings of Karaoke until 2 a.m. with DJ Green Geaux. The Bottle & Tap also has a mic to rock for their karaoke night starting at 8:30 p.m. with margarita and martini specials.

POETRY SLAM

The Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam and Open Mic will take the mic at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge tonight starting at 8 p.m. This weekly poetry slam will have six competing poets who want to share their voice, and an open mic with ten slots. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, but nobody will be turned away if they can’t donate.