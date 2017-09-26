6 ways to wine and dine Tuesday

Tuesday can feel like a second Monday. You’re staring down the rest of the week, seeing how far away Friday is, wondering “What have I gotten myself into.”

Luckily, there are lots of ways to enjoy yourself Tuesday around the Red Stick.

Drink & Draw

This freestyle arts and craft brews event is back! Grab some pens, chalk, or even crayons and head out to Corporate Brew and Draft for a pint and a picture. This monthly series started as a way for artists around Baton Rouge to network and socialize, and tonight’s even will include a 20 percent discount on drinks for Drink & Draw attendees as well as food by BouillaBabes pop-up.

Pelican House Menu Launch Party

The taproom off Corporate has spread its wings and taken off as a full-service restaurant. Celebrate their new menu launch tonight with T-shirts for the first 50 people to arrive, and door prizes like a $500 five-course dinner with beer pairings.

Oktoberfest Burger Night

The second annual Oktoberfest Burger Night is tonight at the Overpass Merchant. Hosted by Geaux Rouge, the night of burgers and beer will feature the Oktoberfest Burger: a Bratwurst Patty topped with Swiss, mushroom gravy and fried onions on a pretzel bun. Appetite required: lederhosen optional.

Taco Tuesday at Kolache Kitchen

It’s lunchtime, and that means TACOS. Kolache Kitchen’s Taco Tuesday special will get you two lunch tacos and a drink for $6. Check out either their Nicholson Drive or Jefferson Highway locations to get your guac on.

Give Back Night at Izzo’s

Once you’ve had your fill of tacos, stuff some burritos back for a good cause at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito. Tonight 15 percent of all proceeds at the Bluebonnet or Corporate Izzo’s locations will be donated to St. Luke’s Episcopal School. Grab a burrito bowl or street tacos from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and give back.

Whisky Tasting at LSU Museum of Art

The LSU MOA will feature guest speaker Robert Landry from Beam Suntory as part of a whisky cocktail evening at their Third Floor Turner Gallery. Attendees will enjoy a cocktail on arrival, as well as three whisky tastings during the evening. Small plates will be provided by Capital City Grill, and there’s a $10 discount on ticket prices for LSU MOA members. Seating is limited, so click the link if you’d like to join in.

Image: Facebook