7 things to do Friday

Hurricane party!! Okay, maybe not, but you can celebrate the weekend ahead of time with plenty to eat, drink, and listen to tonight.
- City Pork All-You-Can-Eat Gator – Smoked. Fried. BBQd. There’s no wrong way to eat gator, and City Pork is trying them all at their charcuterie under the overpass. $20 gets you all you can eat starting at 6 p.m., and you can listen to guitarist Justin McCain perform until 9 p.m.
- The Bulldog’s Oktoberfest 2017 – Get your ‘fest on (“with a vest on” optional – there is a costume contest!) at the Bulldog’s Oktoberfest celebration. There’s a decorated outdoor beer hall, authentic Bavarian drinks and steins, raffles and contests, and lots of foamy suds to try. Live music tonight is by the Chee-Weez, with Chase Taylor performing during Saturday’s festivities.
- Tin Roof’s Pint Night at Burgersmith – If you prefer something more local and with less lederhosen, Burgersmith hosts their Pint Night Friday featuring Tin Roof brews, raffles and giveaways. The spicy burger joint is also taking $1 off all Tin Roof orders during the month of October.
- Live After 5: Bag Of Donuts – Start your weekend partying at 5 p.m. in Repentance Park with New Orleans party powerhouse Bag of Donuts. The spectacle-filled show is free, so come celebrate the band’s 30th year of partying in Louisiana.
- Jonathan Boogie Long & The Blues Revolution – After LA5, boogie down at Driftwood Cask and Barrel with Jonathan Boogie Long and the Blues Revolution. We’re not sure how long the boogie will last, but it starts around 8 p.m. and there are $3 Abita pints, so… sold!
- Wolves In The Throne Room at Spanish Moon – Think hardcore metal is all… well… metal? We’ll let the Wolves tell you why you may want to open your mind: “The listener encounters crystalline metal riffs and ritualistic laments that sing of endless rain falling upon ancient cedars. Their music is a doorway into a mythic ethereal heathen landscape entered through music, magic and dreams.” Show starts at 8 p.m. and includes Pillorian and Thou!
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show – You knew it was coming. Quivering with antici…. well, you know the rest. So come dress up and quote along with the film at the Manship Theatre starting at 10 p.m.! Check out the event link for a list of costume and prop no-no’s.