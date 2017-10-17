7 things to do Tuesday

Tuesday’s a happy day. It must be, why else do we have so many happy hour specials listed on our Lineup page?
Here are some other ways to find a little happy Tuesday night.
- “She Was Famous” Screening – An indie film from LSU alumni, “She Was Famous” follows recent college dropout and widow Jill, whose bipolar disorder is breaking her apart, ruining her relationships, and… you know, we might need a happy our (or three) after watching this one. Q&A afterwards with the creators! LSU’s Shaver Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- A NOther Comedy Show – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m. Free to see, signups for the open mic start at 8 p.m.!
- Eclectic Truth Duet Slam and Double Feature – This week, a special treat, more poets on their feet and dropping rhymes fresh off the sheet. Duet slams have two poets serving up verses they wrote about each other, with a chance to win a cash prize! Teams must donate $10 to enter, and the form’s online with a max of ten teams allowed. Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 7:30 p.m.
- Rosé tapping – “The beer gods(Shelton Bros.) have smiled upon us and delivered a keg of Cantillon Rosé de Gambrinus. This raspberry lambic has been one of the best drinking lambics released by the brewery this year. We’re very lucky to receive this special keg from our friends at International Wine and Spirits and can’t wait to serve it to the sour lovers in Baton Rouge.” Corporate Brew & Draft, 6 p.m.
- Velvet Cactus benefits Cat Haven – Third Tuesday of the month means a chance to help some fine feline rescuers and enjoy quality Mexican-inspired cuisine. Bring a flyer from the event page, or tell your server you’re there to support Cat Haven’s no-kill shelter work, and a portion of your meal’s price will benefit them.
- Bottle & Tap Karaoke – Our challenge to you: songs from the year you were born. For the Dig staff, that’s “Every Breath You Take” (Police – 1983), “Let’s Get It On” (Marvin Gaye – 1977), and “The Sign” (Ace of Base – 1994). Bottle & Tap, 8:30 p.m.
- Trivia Tuesday – Brush up on your knowledge with some trivia standbys: the only manmade object visible from space is the Great Wall of China, Rasputin was known as the “Mad Monk” of Russian history, and the largest fish in the ocean is a whale shark. Pelican House, 8 p.m.