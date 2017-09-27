7 things to do Wednesday

Don’t look to the weekend just yet. There’s still a lot to do tonight around the Red Stick.

Yoga on Tap – Tin Roof Brewing Company

“Alan, Acro Junkie and core specialist will lead this week’s sweaty edition of Yoga on Tap. What’s good about being hot and sweaty? A cold frosty beer from Tin Roof after. Bring your own mat and water bottle.”

Disney Trivia Night – Barcadia

“Visit our magic kingdom, where you’ll have to battle other teams to victory or it’s off with your head. Bring your dinglehoppers for our wing specials. No one can drink like Gaston, but with $5 domestic pitchers, you can try. So be our guest and compete with your friends to reach infinity and beyond. Come and explore a whole new world of trivia: DISNEY TRIVIA!”

Board Games and Brews – Little Wars

This once-a-month series gives you a chance to roll out with friends and enjoy board games with some brews. Bring your beer, wine, or margarita to Little Wars after 7 p.m. and enjoy old favorites like Ticket to Ride or Pandemic, or try something new. Patrons also get 10 percent off board game purchases during the event.

LOL Comedy Night – The Station Sports Bar and Grill

“Baton Rouge’s longest running FREE comedy show exists to make your Wednesdays awesome! Join us every week as the city’s funniest stand-up comedians take the stage… A new hilarious headliner EVERY week! Our FREE comedy show kicks off at 8:30 EVERY Wednesday.”

Karaoke Trap – Spanish Moon

Grab the mic tonight at Spanish Moon’s Karaoke Trap, starting at 9 p.m. There’s a $5 cover and free beer until 10 p.m.

Wine Walk Wednesday – Downtown Baton Rouge

This networking event for wine lovers starts at Lava Cantina downtown tonight and will continue past 1 a.m. People can pay $10 to drop in anytime along the route, be sure to check out the Facebook event for the schedule.

Billy Callaway – Bottle & Tap

Baton Rouge folk singer Billy Callaway will perform tonight at the Bottle & Tap starting at 6:30 p.m.