7 ways to rock out Thursday

Rock N Rowe is back. Indie rock is the showcase at the Spanish Moon. Class begins for a 70s music education. And suddenly… ships.

Thursday night is the night to rock out in Baton Rouge.

Rock N Rowe featuring Henry Turner Jr. – Perkins Rowe

“Rock N Rowe returns this week with Henry Turner Jr! We will also have our pals at Companion Animal Alliance and PETropolitan onsite, so be sure to bring your furry friends or consider adopting a pet while you’re here! Residents of The Terraces at Perkins Rowe will have access to our VIP area above the Great Hall to mix and mingle with your fellow neighbors! Appetizers and drinks provided by The Terraces team!”

Debris w/ Hyrda Plane – Spanish Moon

“2-piece indie rock band Debris returns to Baton Rouge with the local favorite psychedelic rockers in Hydra Plane. Doors open at 9, Jams start around 10! $8 cover.”

Bass Attic – City Bar Baton Rouge

“Get ready for a Thursday night full of bass, upstairs, at City Bar, as Bass Attic makes its debut! Doors 10pm / Music 10pm FREE COVER all night.”

Sudden Ships – Varsity Theater

“SUDDEN SHIPS with Special Guests LOUDNESS WAR and WUMBO. Doors Open at 7PM, Show Starts at 8PM. Tickets are $8 in Advance and $10 After Doors Open.”

We're putting the final touches on our set for our show this Thursday night at the Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA. We have new songs (like this one)–and a new band member!–since we last played a show, so come check it out! Posted by Sudden Ships on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

70’s Jukebox: Music and Musicology – Dyson House Listening Room

“An evening of leisure learning, studying and fun hits of the 1970s, veteran journalist John Wirt introduces the musical essence of this decade. Wirt will host this eclectic concert of songs performed and chosen by accomplished local musicians, providing background and questions along the way. Avoiding heavy scholarship, the evening promises to be a fun mix of music, ideas and anecdotes starring The Wilder Janes. Also featuring: • Robert Calmes • Singer/guitarist Ben Bell • Upright bassist Kat Carlson • Singer Margaret Fowler • Singer Kristen Foster”

Jake Gunter – Bottle & Tap

“Jake Gunter is a Louisiana born multi-instrumentalist… he plays guitar, mandolin, upright bass, banjo, dobro, and vocals. Show is set for 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.”

Live Music with Eric Schmitt – La Divina Cafe

“Eric Schmitt is a singer songwriter from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He’s released two albums with his former group Flatbed Honeymoon and one solo project. His new LP Unraveling was released on June 16, 2017. It will be available for sale at Live Music Thursday. Chef Erik promises his usual delicious specials, cheese boards and La Divina features choice of wines and cold beer.”

Top Image: Sean Gasser