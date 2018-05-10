We’ve got all the tips on how you can treat Mom this Mother’s Day, because let’s be honest, she deserves it.
Sunday Brunch
BRQ – try the frozen mimosas!
The Hilton Baton Rouge
Galatoire’s Bistro
The Melting Pot
The Rum House – bottomless mimosas & bloodys
Elsie’s Plate & Pie – doesn’t get much better than Bellini’s and pie
Gifts
Massage Emporium
Kendra Scott – they even have a special Mother’s Day gift guide online!
Yoglates II – BOGO gift cards for Mom
Bumble Lane
LUSH – check out their exclusive Mother’s Day bath bombs!
Billy Heroman’s – b/c Mom needs flowers, duh
Baton Rouge Succulent Company – mimosas and DIY succulents on Sunday!
Painting & Pinot Class
Family Photo Canvas Prints
Image: Facebook/BR Succulent Co.