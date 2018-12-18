Lyft gifts BR riders with holiday discount

As if you needed another reason NOT to drink and drive this holiday season, ride sharing app Lyft has partnered with the Louisiana state highway safety commission to offer discounted rides through the new year.

Baton Rouge Lyft riders who use the code “RIDESMARTLA” between now and New Years Day will receive a $5 ride credit between the hours of 6pm and 6am – prime drinking hours. The discount is also valid in Layfayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport, and New Orleans for those who may be traveling within the state for the holidays.

The partnership between Lyft and the commission also supports social media efforts throughout the state highlighting the dangers of impaired driving.

According to the CDC, 3,046 people lost their lives as a result of drunk driving in Louisiana between 2003 and 2012. While total drunk driving deaths have been trending toward decrease in recent years, we still have a long way to go – one study has Louisiana as the ninth-most fatal state for DUI collisions.

Enjoy your time with friends and family this holiday season, but drink responsibly. This is sometimes easier said than done, so be sure to take advantage of services like Lyft for your transportation needs. Drunk driving is never the answer, and it’s never been easier to avoid.