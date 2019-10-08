8 Louisiana influencers to follow for fall fashion inspiration

View this post on Instagram

Real talk {long talk 🙆🏼‍♀️}: I've been working on my #NYFW recap post, and my mind is just a going. 👉🏼 Do you still struggle with loving ALL of you??? 👈🏼 This has been the question that is ringing in my ears lately especially after a weekend filled with beautiful ladies + lots of action. And, if you don't know me well, I am extremely passionate about seeing women {young + old} fully love themselves, to live this life without reservations + to live this life with a beautiful purpose!!!! The questioning, the perfectionism + the comparison that takes place daily seriously just breaks my heart. 💔 Honestly, I admit that I have thoughts that still roll around my head that aren't always positive about myself, but I actively {I mean ACTIVELY} choose over + OVER to decline those self defeating thoughts . Y'all, a shift took place within me at 28 years old, and I will never, EVER be that intimated, fearful, insecure Angelle again. And, it's not because of this blogging platform or because I have a wonderful, supportive husband + family. It's not because I can buy pretty clothes, rings and things. NO title, relationship, mom award, job or experience will EVER make me feel truly validated or worthy. Now that I'm 40 years old, my identity IS healthy + whole because I've learned to love me + all of the parts of me that no one claps for. I've learned to no longer question or compare my abilities, my worth, or my beauty to another. I've learned to let go of who I thought that I should be or what I thought others wanted me to be. And, gosh, this daily decision has FOREVER marked me + changed me for the better!! Jesus handcrafted all of me + He loves every piece of me. I'm His artwork!!! And, at the end of the day, that's the only thing that really matters!! _________________________ If I could whisper in each woman's ear just a few words of encouragement, I would say over + over + OVER again, "you are noticed, you are seen, you are more than enough, you are of great value, and you are fully loved + accepted.". Those truths are branded on my heart + my prayer is that they will be branded on your heart too. P.S. always here for y'all ❤️ xoxo