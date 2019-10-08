8 Louisiana influencers to follow for fall fashion inspiration

It might be tempting to whip out the sweaters and beanies with autumn in the air, but this is Louisiana, where the temperature is still reaching the high 80s. If you’re looking for outfit ideas that won’t leave you drenched by the end of the day, follow these Louisiana-based bloggers and influencers who know how to beat the heat.
Angelle Marix, @dashing_darlin
Follow for: Bold statement looks
Kayle Riccobono, @rougewithlove
Follow for: Cute and casual + pregnancy looks
Rocio Isabel,@risasrizos
Follow for: Fall makeup ideas and trends
Taylor Jacobs,@gracefullytaylored
Follow for: Ideas for mixing patterns and what to wear when traveling
Paige Danielle, @therealpaigedanielle
Ashley Williams, @yoursnaturally11
Follow for: A splash of color in your fall wardrobe and all the baby fever
January Hart,@januaryhartrizzo
Follow for: A fellow lover of animal prints
Jennifer Palpallatoc Perrault, @hauteofftherack
Follow for: casual outfits and travel