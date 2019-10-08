Dig Baton Rouge
8 Louisiana influencers to follow for fall fashion inspiration

Ramsina Odisho
9 hours ago

It might be tempting to whip out the sweaters and beanies with autumn in the air, but this is Louisiana, where the temperature is still reaching the high 80s. If you’re looking for outfit ideas that won’t leave you drenched by the end of the day, follow these Louisiana-based bloggers and influencers who know how to beat the heat. 

Angelle Marix, @dashing_darlin

Follow for: Bold statement looks

View this post on Instagram

Real talk {long talk 🙆🏼‍♀️}: I’ve been working on my #NYFW recap post, and my mind is just a going. 👉🏼 Do you still struggle with loving ALL of you??? 👈🏼 This has been the question that is ringing in my ears lately especially after a weekend filled with beautiful ladies + lots of action. And, if you don’t know me well, I am extremely passionate about seeing women {young + old} fully love themselves, to live this life without reservations + to live this life with a beautiful purpose!!!! The questioning, the perfectionism + the comparison that takes place daily seriously just breaks my heart. 💔 Honestly, I admit that I have thoughts that still roll around my head that aren’t always positive about myself, but I actively {I mean ACTIVELY} choose over + OVER to decline those self defeating thoughts . Y’all, a shift took place within me at 28 years old, and I will never, EVER be that intimated, fearful, insecure Angelle again. And, it’s not because of this blogging platform or because I have a wonderful, supportive husband + family. It’s not because I can buy pretty clothes, rings and things. NO title, relationship, mom award, job or experience will EVER make me feel truly validated or worthy. Now that I’m 40 years old, my identity IS healthy + whole because I’ve learned to love me + all of the parts of me that no one claps for. I’ve learned to no longer question or compare my abilities, my worth, or my beauty to another. I’ve learned to let go of who I thought that I should be or what I thought others wanted me to be. And, gosh, this daily decision has FOREVER marked me + changed me for the better!! Jesus handcrafted all of me + He loves every piece of me. I’m His artwork!!! And, at the end of the day, that’s the only thing that really matters!! _________________________ If I could whisper in each woman’s ear just a few words of encouragement, I would say over + over + OVER again, “you are noticed, you are seen, you are more than enough, you are of great value, and you are fully loved + accepted.”. Those truths are branded on my heart + my prayer is that they will be branded on your heart too. P.S. always here for y’all ❤️ xoxo http://liketk.it/2EQlj

A post shared by A N G E L L E (@dashing_darlin) on

Kayle Riccobono, @rougewithlove

Follow for: Cute and casual + pregnancy looks

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday!!! So we did lots of adult things this weekend. One included buying a new car! I have resisted this purchase and even the day of acted like I didn’t need the car, wanted the car, liked the car…major resisting on my part. ❤️swipe to see my real thoughts about being a #hondaodyssey owner❤️ it drives like a cloud and has already made my life easier. So here’s to a less stressful Monday and this season of life of driving a #momvan . . . . . #imacoolmom #coolmom #soccermomlife #momcar #officiallyamom #lackofcolor #urbanoutfitters #lackofcoloraus #bandtees #dressthebump #stylethebump #ltkbump #ltkbaby #ltkfamily #thatlacommunity #la_bloggers #225batonrouge #mimosainthewild

A post shared by Kayle Riccobono (@rougewithlove) on

Rocio Isabel,@risasrizos

Follow for: Fall makeup ideas and trends

View this post on Instagram

You know what… every now and then I like to play with makeup and while I still don't consider myself a makeup guru, I am actually pretty impressed with myself. I even beat my own time of applying false lashes – 4 minutes per eye… A NEW RECORD!⁣ ⁣ But I mean, seriously… who wouldn't want to play with makeup when @miadelmarbeauty has BEAUTIFUL colors to choose from!? PLUS!! THIS WHOLE LINE IS LATINA OWNED! And the palettes are too cute to not fall in love with as a Latina. The names of some of these shades— "Ponte Las Pilas", "Chismosa", "Nena Canela"… Osea, HELLO!!! THIS IS A BRAND I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED IN MY LIFE UNTIL NOW! ⁣ ⁣ To be honest, I also had some fun editing this video too! But if you're interested in a full blown talk through tutorial on how I did this look, let me know in a comment below and I'll upload one to YouTube! ⁣ ⁣ These are the palettes that I used to create this look: ⁣ All are Mia Del Mar⁣ ⁣ – Chiseled Cheek-a Contour + Highlight Kit⁣ – Cafecito Eyeshadow Palette + Dual Ended Brush⁣ – Flamingoals Blush Palette⁣ ⁣ __________________⁣ *ESPAÑOL*⁣ ⁣ Sabes qué … de vez en cuando me gusta jugar con maquillaje y aunque todavía no me considero un gurú del maquillaje, en realidad estoy bastante impresionada conmigo misma. Incluso superé mi propio tiempo de aplicar pestañas postizas: 4 minutos por ojo … ¡UN NUEVO REGISTRO!⁣ ⁣ Pero quiero decir, en serio … ¿quién no querría jugar con el maquillaje cuando @miadelmarbeauty tiene HERMOSOS colores para elegir? ¡¡MÁS!! ¡TODA ESTA LÍNEA ES DE PROPIEDAD LATINA! Y las paletas son demasiado lindas para no enamorarse como latina. Los nombres de algunos de estos tonos — "Ponte Las Pilas", "Chismosa", "Nena Canela" … ¡Osea, HELLO! ¡ESTA ES UNA MARCA QUE NO SABÍA QUE NECESITO EN MI VIDA HASTA AHORA!⁣ ⁣ #makeupvideosdailyx #makeupvideoss #videosmakeup #miadelmar #miadelmarbeauty #makeuplooksgood #maquillajeojos #maquillajes #maquillajedeldia #maquillajesocial #maquillajedenoche #maquillajedeojos #tutorialmaquillaje #makeuplookoftheday #makeuplatina #fallmakeuplook #makeuplookbook #latina #eyemakeuplook #tutorialmaquillaje #tutorialdemaquillaje

A post shared by Curly Hair and More! 🖤 (@risasrizos) on

Taylor Jacobs,@gracefullytaylored

Follow for: Ideas for mixing patterns and what to wear when traveling

Paige Danielle, @therealpaigedanielle

Ashley Williams, @yoursnaturally11

Follow for: A splash of color in your fall wardrobe and all the baby fever

January Hart,@januaryhartrizzo

Follow for: A fellow lover of animal prints

Jennifer Palpallatoc Perrault@hauteofftherack

Follow for: casual outfits and travel

